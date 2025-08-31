One displaced following house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – One person was displaced following a house fire that occurred in Danville early Sunday morning, Danville Fire Department said.

DFD said they were dispatched to 124 Altice Drive around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday for a structure fire. Upon arrival, no fire was immediately apparent. When crews entered the home, they found a fire in an unfinished part of the basement.

Crews upgraded the call to a working fire and quickly extinguished it. Minor damage was caused to the home, and one person has been displaced as a result.

Authorities said no injuries were reported. The fire was determined to be electrical in origin.