Say ‘I Do’ to Wedding Planning: Roanoke Bridal Expo Returns Sunday

ROANOKE, VA – Calling all brides, grooms, and wedding planners — the Roanoke Bridal Expo is back and ready to make planning your dream wedding easier and more fun than ever!

On Sunday, August 31, from 12–4 p.m. at the Hotel Roanoke, attendees will have the chance to explore the latest wedding trends, meet top local vendors, and gather hands-on inspiration — all under one roof.

From breathtaking gowns and sparkling accessories to florists, photographers, and caterers, the expo has everything you need to plan your perfect day. Walk the floor, chat with experts, ask questions, and discover ideas you may have never considered.

The expo is designed to make wedding planning a breeze. Take your time exploring booths, sampling treats, and making notes about the vendors who catch your eye. When you find your favorites, you can follow up with private appointments to dive deeper into their services.

This event isn’t just for brides — grooms, family and friends are welcome too! And don’t forget, there are plenty of chances to win door prizes throughout the day.

You can register ahead of time or at the door, with admission priced at $10.

Joining us in the studio to preview the expo were Kim Cheatham, owner of Capture It Events and the Roanoke Bridal Expo, and bridal stylist Peyton Jennings, who shared tips and highlights from this year’s show.