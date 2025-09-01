Clear the Shelters: Can’t adopt? Donate to local animal shelters

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is working for you to help Clear the Shelters! During the month of August we featured dozens of local adoptable shelter pets looking for their forever homes.

August is normally one of the busiest months for animal shelters across the region, in part, due to kitten season.

Recommended Videos

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local. It’s also a passion project of newsroom staff at WSLS 10.

Through this campaign, you can help local shelters in the region by finding rescues a loving home.

While the campaign may be over, the need is still there. Even if you can’t adopt, there are ways to help the cause. Through September 15, you can make a donation to the Clear The Shelters Fund to support all participating shelters. Throughout August, you can make a donation to the individual shelter or rescue of your choice.

You can search for your favorite local shelter here.

According to Shelter Animals Count data, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each year, approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats). The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011. The ASPCA said the decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.

Feel Good Friday Have nothing but heartfelt, feel-good moments arrive in you inbox the first Friday of every month Email Address Click here to sign up

10 News posted at least one new animal each day during the month of August for the Clear The Shelters campaign. Each post featured a new animal, more information about the animal, and adoption information.

You can find their stories here.

Even if you can’t adopt, you can help.

Share each pet on social media and help spread the word! You may not be looking for another pet, but someone out there is still searching.

You can also donate to local shelters directly. Most accept monetary online donations, have amazon wish lists or accept donations in person.

Find out how, and what each of our partner shelter needs:

Angels of Assisi - Roanoke

Floyd County Animal Control

Floyd County Humane Society

Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center

Franklin County Animal Shelter

Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Giles County Animal Shelter

Healing Hearts Canine Rescue - PACC

The League for Animal Protection Inc

Lynchburg Humane Society

Martinsville Henry County SPCA

Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center

Pulaski County Animal Control

Pittsylvania Pet Center

Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (Roanoke)

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue

Roanoke Valley SPCA

Salem Animal Shelter

Wythe County Dog Shelter

You can find 10 News’ 2022 and 2023 Clear The Shelters story here.