Officials say no threat following false shooting report at Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 7:20 p.m. UPDATE:

RPD said they responded to reports of a shooting at the 4700 block of Valley View Boulevard NW around 6:34 p.m. on Monday.

A large number of officers and first responders arrived at the scene and checked multiple businesses. Upon investigation, authorities determined no shooting had occurred.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

7:05 p.m. UPDATE:

As of 7:05 p.m., authorities have said there is no threat to the public, and law enforcement has begun to leave the area. RPD has confirmed that no shooting has occurred in the area.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There is currently a heavy police presence around the 4700 block of Valley View Boulevard NW in Roanoke.

As of 6:55 p.m., dozens of police vehicles and first responders are present in the parking lot outside of the Valley View Target.

10 News is currently on the scene. Stay with us for updates on this developing situation.