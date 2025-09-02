Skip to main content
Food Lion Feeds supports six food pantries in Virginia

Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, announced on Tuesday that they are assisting six food pantries throughout Virginia.

“At Food Lion Feeds, we’re committed to nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success in life. Through The Great Pantry Makeover, we’re not only providing resources to expand access to nutritious food but also creating meaningful opportunities for our associates to connect with their neighbors and make a lasting impact.”

Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion

The following pantries are being assisted by Food Lion Feeds’ associates by being painted, cleaned, and renovated:

Food Pantry PartnerCity
St. Luke Church of God in Christ Keysville 
Engage Food Pantry Chester 
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Roanoke 
Botetourt Food Pantry Fincastle 
Mercy Drops Dream Center Portsmouth 
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Market Fresh Fredericksburg 

