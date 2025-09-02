Suspect sought after armed robbery in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery that occurred in Roanoke on Friday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to a gas station on the 2100 block of Crystal Spring Avenue SW around 5:34 a.m. on Friday after reports of an armed robbery. An employee said the suspect approached the counter, pulled a gun from his waistband, and demanded money. The employee gave the customer an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect fled the scene.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the suspect is seen to be a heavyset man between 5′7″ and 5′10″. He was seen wearing a black beanie, a dark mask, a reflective jacket over a black jacket and white shirt, and white/black Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the suspect, or the suspect’s location, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.