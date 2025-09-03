Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating larceny suspect

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old larceny suspect.

According to the CCSO, Harvey Womack is wanted in connection with the theft of copper items from a business in Campbell County.

The business, who has requested to remain anonymous, reported the thefts to the CCSO and following an investigation, Womack is being sought on charges of larceny.

Womack is described as 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown/gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.