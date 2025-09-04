Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Pack the pallet event to help animals, to be held in Bedford Friday

Greg Moore , 10 News

BEDFORD CO., Va. – If you want to support animals and animal shelters, it’s time to Pack the Pallet!

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Friends of Bedford County is collaborating with Nestlé-owned Purina to collect donations at Bedford Walmart.

James Germann, field sales representative for Nestlé, said, “Everyone knows these shelters are overloaded with animals currently, and these shelters are struggling, getting donations and so forth, so it helps them, it helps the community.

“And if cash donations are made, that either goes towards surgeries, medication, or to purchase more food.”

At Walmart, you will see them handing out flyers. If you purchase pet food or supplies, you can donate it to them as you walk out of the store.

Last year, Pack the Pallet collected over 36,000 pounds of food.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos