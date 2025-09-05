Blacksburg police chief selected as president of Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police

BLACKSBURG, Va. – John Clair, the Blacksburg Chief of Police, was selected to be the 100th President of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police on Friday.

Chief Clair was named Blacksburg’s Chief of Police in May, previously working as chief in the towns of Marion and Quantico.

“Chief Clair’s appointment as President of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police reflects his dedication to professional excellence, community engagement, and innovative policing strategies,” says . “The Town of Blacksburg is proud to support his service in this statewide leadership role and to see his expertise and leadership recognized by his peers throughout Virginia law enforcement.” Marc Verniel, Town Manager of Blacksburg

Chief Clair also served as the VACP’s vice president.