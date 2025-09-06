Second annual “Glaze for Gold” fundraiser held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – You can have some fun this weekend while supporting survivors of childhood cancer!

The second annual “Glaze for Gold” fundraiser kicked off on Saturday at Glazed Bisque-It in Roanoke. The founder, Juanita Prada, is a two-time childhood cancer survivor who now works to raise awareness and support other survivors.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can paint pottery with your friends and family, and half of the proceeds will benefit “Behold Be Gold” as Prada works towards nonprofit status.