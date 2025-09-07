8th annual Field of Honor displays 1,200 flags in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A solemn display in Lynchburg on Saturday - over 1,200 flags made up the 8th annual Field of Honor, which honors first responders and military veterans.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Forest, more than 140 people planted flags at the automated Conveyor Systems’ fields on Graves Mill Road. The flags and ceremony also remember those who lost their life in the September 11 attacks, and what it means to the country.

“On September 11th, everybody’s life changed. Whether you were a victim or dealing with the aftermath. Whether you had fire or police relatives, you understood the magnitude of what they do each day to put their life on the line.“ Dale Reed, President of Rotary Club of Forest

The flags will stay up until September 18. A memorial ceremony at the field on Thursday, which marks 24 years since the attacks.