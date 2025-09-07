Five Virginians win $100,000 following Saturday night’s Powerball drawing

The $1.8 billion jackpot-winning Powerball tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas, but Virginia had its share of winners, too!

In our area, a $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Gobble Stop in Barren Springs, Wythe County.

Along with the Gobble Stop winner, four others won a big prize in the Commonwealth, in Farmville, Richmond, Stafford, and Winchester.

Prior to Saturday’s drawing, the last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was May 31. Since then, the Virginia Lottery generated an estimated $29.6 million in profit for K-12 public education in the commonwealth.