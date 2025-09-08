Police searching for suspect following burglary in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following a burglary that occurred in Danville in August, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said a burglary occurred at Super Tobacco and Vape on Riverside Drive in the early morning hours of August 27. A man was seen on video entering the business in a gray and black zip-up hoodie, green pants, white shoes, and a backpack. An undisclosed amount of cash and other items were then stolen from the shop.

Recommended Videos

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the location of the suspect, please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.