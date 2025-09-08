Star City Classic set to return on Sept. 27

The Star City Classic is back for its fifth year, and this year, William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools will be hosting the marching bands.

The classic features twenty high school bands from across Virginia and West Virginia. It’ll be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

Bands will be judged in categories, including music, visual, general effect, percussion and color guard.

Tickets for the Star City Classic will be available at the gate, cash only, or tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here. Please note that tickets purchased in advance are non-refundable.