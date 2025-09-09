Healthwatch | Should you avoid going to bed with wet hair?

Going to bed with wet hair might save you time now, but is it causing damage in the long term?

According to Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, it can if you make a habit out of it.

“Hair can be more fragile when it’s wet, meaning it’s more prone to snapping, stretching or breaking,” Dr. Khetarpal explained.

Since wet hair is more fragile, Dr. Khetarpal said the friction against your pillowcase can cause it to break.

Swapping out a cotton pillowcase for a satin or silk one can help – but it’s best to let your hair air dry before getting into bed.

If you need it to dry faster, using a hair dryer on low heat or cool is best.

You want to avoid any extreme heat, as it can lead to further damage.

Beyond just breakage, Dr. Khetarpal said regularly going to bed with wet hair can cause other issues as well.

“We know that moisture on the scalp promotes an environment for bacteria and yeast to grow. This can lead to issues like folliculitis, which causes acne-like bumps in the scalp, as well as dandruff,” Dr. Khetarpal said. “These are all different reasons why you probably want to minimize going to bed with wet hair.”

If you do start noticing dandruff or other problems, Dr. Khetarpal said checking in with a dermatologist can be a helpful next step.