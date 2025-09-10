Appomattox deputies respond to shooting on Plant Drive, two detained

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Appomattox deputies responded to a shooting incident on Plant Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the scene for a male with a possible gunshot wound. Shortly after arriving, deputies detained two individuals in connection with the incident.

The sheriff’s office confirmed there are no additional credible threats to the community at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.