Democrat James Walkinshaw wins US House special election in Virginia

Democratic candidate James Walkinshaw, who is running for the empty 11th congressional seat in Virginia, talks with reporters following a news conference, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Fairfax, Va. Walkinshaw will face Republican Stewart Whitson in a special election on Sept. 9 to fill Rep. Gerry Connolly's congressional seat in Fairfax County (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

FAIRFAX, Va – Democrat James Walkinshaw, a politician with experience working on Capitol Hill, has won a special election to be the next U.S. House representative of the Virginia district home to the state’s most populous county.

Walkinshaw’s victory in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District helps Democrats winnow Republicans’ narrow majority in the House and only adds to the GOP’s spending battles this month ahead of a potential government shutdown.

Walkinshaw, who has served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 2020, defeated Republican Stewart Whitson, an Army veteran and former FBI agent.

Tuesday’s special election was set to fill the seat of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, who died of esophageal cancer in May. The outspoken Democrat had sought key reforms in the federal government and was vocal about President Donald Trump’s culling of the federal workforce, which uniquely impacted his district filled with workers.

Walkinshaw previously served as Connolly’s chief of staff for more than a decade and had received the representative’s endorsement before his passing. He bested nine other candidates for the Democratic nomination in June.

Ahead of the election, Walkinshaw vowed to fight attacks made by the White House, particularly against federal workers.

“Our community needs a member of Congress committed to fighting anyone who attacks our community and someone with a record of delivering results,” Walkinshaw said at a July debate.

Whitson is a political newcomer who works at the Foundation for Government Accountability, a D.C.-based conservative think tank. On the campaign trail, he highlighted his military service and legislative advocacy for conservative policies.