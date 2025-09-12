Game of the Week | Patrick Henry at Franklin County

Week 3 of the high school football season brings one of the most intriguing matchups so far: Patrick Henry at Franklin County. Both teams remain undefeated, and tonight marks their first meeting in more than a decade.

The Patriots and Eagles last faced off in 2014, making this clash not only rare but a true early-season measuring stick. Both squads come into the game with momentum and confidence, setting the stage for a Friday night classic.

Patriots’ Strength: Defense and Depth

Patrick Henry’s defense has been nearly impenetrable through two weeks, allowing just 10 total points. With most starters returning this season, expectations have been high from the start.

“We’ve had high expectations for the team,” said Patriots linebacker George Casteel. “Everyone came in with high hopes.”

Offensively, the Patriots bring plenty of firepower, including Syracuse commit Cameron Hairston-Taylor and sophomore quarterback Jake Painter. Senior wideout and safety Josiah Fleming says the defensive unit has been setting the tone.

“Coach Wade has been getting us right,” Fleming said. “We’ve been doing our thing, having that dog mentality.”

Eagles Flying High

Franklin County is enjoying its best start since the spring of 2021, soaring to a 2-0 record behind quarterback Winston Davenport and a balanced attack. The Eagles’ early-season résumé includes a marquee win at Salem.

“Everyone knows what to do, everyone has their job and is doing it well,” Davenport said. “They understand that football is a team sport.”

Wide receiver Reid McElvain added that the Eagles are feeding off the energy of their hot start. “It’s exciting—a different environment now, and we’re trying to keep it going.”

A True Test for Both

Both programs come into tonight’s matchup unbeaten, confident, and ready to prove they belong among the region’s best. With star power on both sidelines and history adding fuel to the fire, the Patrick Henry–Franklin County clash promises to deliver.

