Olde Salem Days returns for 2025 outing

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is welcoming back an event to get the area buzzing!

Olde Salem Days isn’t just about vendors lining Main Street, but it is also about raising funds for the Rotary Club of Salem. Organizers were able to raise $45,000 last year, which went to Rotary International Funds to help fight polio.

Leaders say it is one of the city’s biggest events, and it even requires busing from the Civic Center due to the high volume of attendees.