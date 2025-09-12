Olde Salem Days returns for 2025 outing

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is welcoming back an event to get the area buzzing!
Olde Salem Days isn’t just about vendors lining Main Street, but it is also about raising funds for the Rotary Club of Salem. Organizers were able to raise $45,000 last year, which went to Rotary International Funds to help fight polio.
Leaders say it is one of the city’s biggest events, and it even requires busing from the Civic Center due to the high volume of attendees.
“Expect to be blown away, and bring plenty fo money because these vendors have some amazing products for Christmas, you can find a lot of cool things for Halloween, a lot of neat things to have on your table for Thanksgiving. So you’ll be able to find something for everybody.”Matt Schottmiller, President of the Rotary Club of Salem