First responders rescue pilot after glider crash in Craig County Saturday

CRAIG CO., Va. – The Roanoke Fire Department announced that it had helped rescue a pilot after a glider crash in Newcastle on Saturday.

According to officials, the Craig County Dispatch received a report of a glider crash at 1:55 p.m. Saturday. The Roanoke Fire Department’s HTR Team was requested to respond for mutual aid.

Craig County Dispatch advised a glider plane had crashed into trees with a pilot still inside. C-Shift crews on the Heavy Tactic Rescue Team arrived on scene with additional units who responded from Salem.

The pilot was in contact with first responders via cell phone a plan was initiated utilizing a Craig-Botetourt electric bucket truck. This allowed the team to make contact with the pilot and confirm they were not injured. The patient was lowered safely to the ground at 3:45 p.m. All units were clear at 4:20 p.m.