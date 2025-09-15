Area clear following “suspicious package” investigation in Wytheville

Photo of a Wytheville Police Car at Longview Apartments after reports of a suspicious package in the area.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:

The area has been cleared, according to Wytheville Police Department. The area has been designated as safe and open to travel.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Virginia State Police Bomb Technician is preparing to inspect a “suspicious package” in Wytheville, Wytheville Police Department said.

WPD said the area around Longview Village Apartments has been closed off following reports of a “suspicious package.” Residents have been made aware of the situation.

Authorities said that Wytheville Police, Wytheville Fire and Rescue, Wythe County Emergency Services are on the scene, and a Virginia State Police Bomb Technician will be inspecting the package.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.