Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead following a single-vehicle car crash that occurred in Carroll County on Friday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred on the 4400 block of Elk Horn Road around 7:10 a.m. on Friday. An SUV was travelling southbound on Elk Horn when it went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge railing.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was identified as 52-year-old Deanna Simone. She was taken to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators believe fatigue could be a possible factor that resulted in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.