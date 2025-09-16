Driver injured, crews searching for escaped cows after tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Danville Tuesday

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are requesting citizens to use caution and reduce speeds in the area of West Main Street, 29 South, 29 and 58 bypasses near the Caswell County, North Carolina and Danville line after a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday.

According to officials, the DPD is investigating an overturned tractor-trailer carrying cattle on the Route 29 south exit going toward Caswell County North Carolina, that occurred around 10:30 a.m.

The damaged trailer allowed an unknown amount of cattle to escape but likely more than 20. Multiple agencies and partners are on scene and enroute to secure the livestock that are known to be in the areas of surrounding highways.

The securing of livestock is expected to take an extended period of time so the southbound exit from 29 Danville into North Carolina is closed until further notice.

The driver of the trailer has been transported with serious injuries, the department said.