Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

16-year-old E.C. Glass student charged with bringing a gun to school

Lynchburg police say the firearm was recovered and there is no ongoing threat to the school

Lindsey Kennett, Anchor / Reporter

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – LYNCHBURG, Va. — A 16-year-old E.C. Glass High School student is facing charges after police say a social media post depicted the juvenile holding a handgun in a school bathroom.

The Lynchburg Police Department said officers learned of the post around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators worked with Lynchburg City Schools to identify the juvenile.

Recommended Videos

Police located him at his home, searched the residence and recovered the firearm.

The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and is being held at Lynchburg’s Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to E.C. Glass High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sacks at (434) 942-7622 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com, through the P3 app, or by texting CVCS to 738477.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos