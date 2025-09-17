16-year-old E.C. Glass student charged with bringing a gun to school

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – LYNCHBURG, Va. — A 16-year-old E.C. Glass High School student is facing charges after police say a social media post depicted the juvenile holding a handgun in a school bathroom.

The Lynchburg Police Department said officers learned of the post around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators worked with Lynchburg City Schools to identify the juvenile.

Recommended Videos

Police located him at his home, searched the residence and recovered the firearm.

The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and is being held at Lynchburg’s Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to E.C. Glass High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sacks at (434) 942-7622 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com, through the P3 app, or by texting CVCS to 738477.