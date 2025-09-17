‘Being a journalist shaped who I am’: Jenna Zibton leaving WSLS 10 after nearly 20 years in news

After nearly 20 years in TV news, Morning Anchor Jenna Zibton is saying goodbye to alarms that go off at 2:30 a.m. as she moves into a communications role within state government.

Jenna began her journey at WSLS 10 in 2011, quickly becoming known for her energy, commitment to excellence, and ability to lead under pressure. As Morning Anchor for the last decade, she guided coverage of major breaking news events, mentored countless journalists, and consistently pushed for innovation in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Jenna spearheaded several initiatives that continue to resonate across the region. She is the creative force behind 30 Days of Hope, an annual campaign she launched eight years ago to raise awareness about foster care and adoption while spotlighting the challenges and successes of the foster care system.

30 Days of Hope has led to more adoptions and families signing up to be foster parents.

Virginia Kids Belong said one of the benefits of 30 Days of Hope is the pool of potential foster parents that’s created stating, “This campaign does so much more than find kids adoptive homes. It raises the awareness of the needs of all kids in foster care.”

Her investigative reporting on human trafficking in 2013 uncovered critical legal loopholes, raised awareness about the need for stronger laws, and ultimately led to significant changes in Virginia legislation. Additionally, investigations into the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center revealed $1.7 million worth of missing equipment and security oversights, prompting an investigation and resulting in policy changes at the facility.

“Being a journalist shaped who I am — asking the tough questions, listening deeply, thinking on my feet, communicating clearly, and keeping calm under pressure. I’ve learned how to find the heart of a story, break down complex information so people can understand it, and connect with others in moments of both joy and crisis,” Jenna said. “Although I’m stepping away from the newsroom, I’ll still be using these skills every day: communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. The setting may change, but the mission to inform, connect, and serve doesn’t.”

Jenna’s accomplishments include prestigious awards from the Emmys, Edward R. Murrows, and the Associated Press, along with numerous local honors recognizing her commitment to community and public service.

Jenna’s last day is Sept. 24.