BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist dead, Roanoke Police investigating after major crash on Melrose Avenue NW, eastbound, road closed

The crash occurred in the 4800 block of Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. Update:

Roanoke Police announced Wednesday evening that the motorcyclist has died. The investigation is now a fatal crash investigation.

Original:

The 4800 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, eastbound, is closed due to a major crash investigation, according to Roanoke Police.

The crash occurred at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday involving a truck and a motorcycle. The man driving the motorcycle has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of cricial injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update as we receive information.

