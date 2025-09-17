Motorcyclist dead, Roanoke Police investigating after major crash on Melrose Avenue NW, eastbound, road closed

ROANOKE, Va. – Update:

Roanoke Police announced Wednesday evening that the motorcyclist has died. The investigation is now a fatal crash investigation.

Original:

The 4800 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, eastbound, is closed due to a major crash investigation, according to Roanoke Police.

The crash occurred at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday involving a truck and a motorcycle. The man driving the motorcycle has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of cricial injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update as we receive information.