William Fleming High School placed on ‘hold and secure’ as police investigate potential social media threat

Authorities have urged parents to avoid coming to the school

William Fleming High School has been placed on a temporary “hold and secure” as police investigate a potential threat made on social media, according to school officials.

Students will remain inside the building while the school resource officer and administrators monitor entrances to ensure the school remains secure.

Authorities have urged parents to avoid coming to the school and said they will provide updates as they become available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.

