Franklin County residents split over proposed solar project

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A proposed multimillion-dollar solar project has sparked debate among Franklin County residents, with the community divided over the installation of solar panels on local farmland.

The Constitution Solar project, estimated to cost over $10 million and funded by private companies, would be located just off Route 220 in southern Franklin County. The facility is designed to power over 560 homes.

“The site was targeted after careful consideration of grid capacity and site characteristics,” said Brennan McKone, director of development at Inovateus Solar, the Indiana-based company building the project.

McKone emphasized the economic benefits for the region. “Constitution Solar will deliver a significant increase in economic value to Franklin County, far surpassing the current revenue generated by the project parcel,” he said.

Local residents have expressed mixed reactions during Board of Supervisors meetings, raising concerns about potential health and environmental impacts, particularly regarding farmland preservation.

“I don’t like to see them taking farmland away, but if it’s not hurting the environment and is helping produce energy, I don’t see an issue with it,” said Brandon Ronk, a local resident.

Other community members showed stronger support. “I’m glad it’s coming,” said Larry Pritchett, while Michael Palmer shared his positive experience with solar energy: “We have them on the house and they seem to be cutting the light bill down a whole lot.”

Addressing environmental concerns, McKone assured residents about the project’s reversibility. “Solar is one of the very few land uses that can be readily reversed, allowing the land to restore to its original condition after decommissioning,” he explained.

The 35-acre solar farm proposal comes after a similar project in the Henry community was recently rejected. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the Constitution Solar Project during their October 14 meeting.

McKone noted that the company has actively engaged with the community, stating, “We’ve worked with the community a lot. We’ve talked to a lot of neighbors and been in a lot of driveways and living rooms.”