Game of the Week | Patrick Henry, William Fleming clash in strong rivalry matchup

William Fleming and Patrick Henry renew their rivalry in a highly anticipated matchup, both teams ranked in the top five of the latest 10 Strong poll.

The Patriots have been one of the most balanced teams in the area all season. Led by skill players like running back Damarion Perdue and wide receiver Cam Hairston, opposing teams have struggled to find answers to the challenges Patrick Henry presents. The Patriots are coming off a convincing 36-14 win over Franklin County.

Across town at Ferncliffe, William Fleming is gaining momentum after a tough season-opening loss to Varina. Since then, the Colonels have shut out Albemarle and defeated Salem for the second consecutive season. Senior players, including key receivers like Dwayne Robertes, have stepped up recently. The Colonels also boast a strong rushing attack powered by their offensive line.

Some other notable facts about this matchup: Patrick Henry is currently 3-0, while William Fleming stands at 2-1. Patrick Henry leads the all-time series 39-32-4.

However, the Colonels have won back-to-back games, including the 2023 playoffs matchup. For the first time since 2014, William Fleming beat Patrick Henry in the regular season in 2024.

