Investigation underway after man injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning that left a man injured.

DPD said officers responded to the intersection of Seminole Trail and Thunderbird Circle around 2 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a man being shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to SOVAH Health, and later airlifted to another medical facility.

Authorities said the investigation is currently ongoing. The police department has asked anyone with video or photos from doorbell or surveillance cameras in the area to contact the DPD by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

