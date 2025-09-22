Video of Football Game Arrest Raises Questions About Use of Force by Deputies

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – A video recorded at a high school football game in Covington is raising concerns about how Alleghany County deputies handled a man in the stands. The incident occurred Friday night and has since circulated widely online, prompting debate over the use of force by law enforcement.

The video shows deputies restraining Richard Jordan and escorting him out of the stadium, claiming he was acting disorderly. Jordan disputes that claim, saying he was cheering from the stands, supporting his son, as he always does.

“They tryna get me for disorderly conduct at a football game, when I was not being disorderly, I was just being a fan,” Jordan said.

Some witnesses claim deputies used excessive force. Beth Woodson, whose daughter is on the cheerleading team, filmed and posted a video of the incident online.

“I saw Mr. Jordan throw his hands up as if he was saying no, that he had not done something,” Woodson told 10 News. “At that point I saw Sheriff Moore reaching out, putting his hand on Mr. Jordan’s neck and kind of pushing him backward. I heard Mr. Jordan say, ‘Who is this man? Get this man off me,’ directed at Sheriff Moore who was not in law enforcement uniform.”

Kyle Moore, Alleghany County Sheriff, says Jordan appeared intoxicated, and was blocking other fan’s view. He maintains he and deputies acted within legal limits.

“If no action was taken, Mr. Jordan would’ve continued to harass fans and students,” Moore said during Monday’s press conference. “I fully stand by my actions.”

Jordan denies the accusations and intends to fight the disorderly conduct charge in court. He says he regularly attends the games to energize the team and the crowd and that fans and students know him.

“I’m just always out there trying to hype them up so them boys can hear them and motivate them,” Jordan said. “Let them know that y’all family and friends are behind you. That is my sole purpose of going to these games.”

Jordan says he is working with his attorney to pursue legal action against the Sheriff.

“In this case, the escalation was entirely the result of Mr. Jordan’s decision not to comply with lawful commands,” Moore said.

In Virginia, law enforcement officers are prohibited from using neck restraints unless it’s immediately necessary to prevent death or serious injury. State police are now investigating whether deputies acted outside the law and say body camera footage and witness statements are being reviewed.

Woodson told 10 News why she posted the video online.

“I didn’t post the video to divide the community or to smear the Sheriff’s office, Woodson said. “I shared the video to allow people to make their own opinions. I think the community should have a say in holding leadership accountable and this is one way to do that.”

“I recognize the video posted online can appear concerning without knowing the full context, Moore said. “What was circulated online were short clips of a situation that unfolded over several minutes.”