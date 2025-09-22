Virginia Tech sophomore starts foundation to assist Carilion Clinic’s new Cancer Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One Virginia Tech student is channeling grief into giving. Sophomore Conner Price is hosting a fundraiser in honor of his late father, with proceeds going to Carilion Clinic’s new Cancer Center. 10 News sat down with him to learn how he’s creating a legacy of hope for others battling cancer.

At just 19, Salem native Conner Price is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, juggling classes and college life. He’s also the founder of the “Jason Price Foundation,” in honor of his late father.

“Throughout his whole journey I always wanted to help out. I would ask doctors, nurses, my family how can I help. I’d visit him but I couldn’t do anything, I just had to sit there and watch him. And that really created an even stronger drive and desire to go and do something to help out.” Conner Price, Founder and CEO of Jason Price Foundation

It all started in 2015. When Conner was just nine years old, his father was diagnosed with leukemia. Two years later, his father passed away. Fast forward to summer 2025, when Conner launched the Jason Price Foundation.

“My Dad, he was always someone that would go out and help others, and he was always there for others. So I feel like carrying on his legacy and being able to make an impact while also sharing my story. It’s really kind of a special and unique thing.” Conner Price, Founder and CEO of Jason Price Foundation

Next month, the foundation is hosting its first fundraiser: The All In for Cancer Poker Tournament.

“We are going to be here at the University Club at Virginia Tech, on October 12th from 5-10 p.m. It’s a poker event tickets start at $50 to come spectate and attend the event. And then $100 play poker.” Conner Price, Founder and CEO of Jason Price Foundation

There will also be a silent auction, with the proceeds from the event donated evenly between the new cancer wing at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and 10 South Legacy, a charitable clothing company that Connor founded. The brand designs clothing that helps cancer patients maintain dignity during treatment.

“Our first line is going to be port accessible T- Shirts and Long-Sleeve Shirts for patients that have ports put in their chests.” Conner Price, Founder and CEO of Jason Price Foundation

Conner says he’s thankful to his friends, family and Carilion for their support and looks forward to expanding the Jason Price Foundation all over the commonwealth.

For more information, click here, here and here.