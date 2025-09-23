ARC awards $11 million to support Appalachians recovering from substance use disorder

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has announced $11 million in funding for 32 projects aimed at helping individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) enter or re-enter the workforce. This funding is part of ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which addresses workforce gaps and economic challenges caused by substance use disorder across Appalachia.

The 2025 INSPIRE grants will support recovery efforts in 165 counties across nine Appalachian states: Georgia, Kentucky, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Notably, 20 of these counties are receiving INSPIRE awards for the first time.

“In order to have a healthy Appalachian economy, we must make sure we have a healthy Appalachian workforce,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. She praised the initiative for empowering people in recovery with the training, resources and support needed to sustain their recovery while becoming productive members of their communities.

Since its launch in April 2021, the INSPIRE Initiative has invested $65.7 million in 200 projects impacting 380 counties throughout all 13 Appalachian states. These investments have attracted an additional $48.1 million in matching funds, improved nearly 4,000 businesses, and helped prepare more than 18,100 individuals for new job opportunities.

New ARC research shows promising signs that these recovery-to-work efforts may be reducing overdose deaths in the region. Between 2021 and 2023, the overdose mortality rate in Appalachia dropped by 10 percent. However, rates remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, indicating ongoing challenges.

More information about ARC’s INSPIRE Initiative and the latest grant recipients is available here at arc.gov/SUD.