AARP Virginia to host candidate forum for Virginia House District 41

AARP Virginia will host a candidate forum for House District 41, providing an opportunity for residents to hear from the candidates.

The forum will feature Republican nominee Delegate Chris Obenshain and Democratic nominee Lily Franklin. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Blacksburg Community Center.

The event is open to the public and aims to give residents a chance to learn about the candidates’ positions on key issues.

Moderators will facilitate the discussion, allowing both candidates to respond to questions and share their views.

Those interested in attending or submitting questions in advance can RSVP at https://events.aarp.org/blacksburgforum.