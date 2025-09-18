Obenshain, Franklin in Tight Race for Virginia House Seat

BLACKSBURG, VA – You’ve probably seen the campaign ads popping up over the last few months on TV, social media, and streaming platforms.

They’re part of the $1.3 million that Republican incumbent Chris Obenshain and Democratic challenger Lily Franklin have poured into one of Virginia’s most competitive races — the battle for House District 41.

The ads focus on everything from economic concerns to education, aiming to sway the small number of voters who could decide this rematch.

“It’s a tight race,” Obenshain said.

And he would know - this isn’t their first showdown.

In 2023, Franklin came within 183 votes of defeating Obenshain, making it one of the closest races in the entire state.

“Last time I came within 183 votes. It was one of the closest races in the state,” Franklin said.

House District 41 covers Montgomery County and part of Roanoke County, a region both candidates say is often overlooked by leaders in Richmond.

“Folks from Northern Virginia, Richmond, or Tidewater are going to introduce stuff that their community wants, but it may not make sense for Southwest Virginia,” Obenshain said.

“I’ve just watched over and over as people forget our region. It’s time we have leadership that really listens to the people,” Franklin said.

Both campaigns are focused on the economy as a top priority.

“People just want their lives to be better. They don’t want to struggle — where they can go on vacation once a year, they can afford their groceries,” Franklin said.

“Being a voice for everyday working families out there that are trying to make ends meet with inflation and with prices going up,” Obenshain said.

Healthcare is another hot topic.

Obenshain points to legislation he sponsored this past session aimed at expanding maternal care access in rural hospitals.

“I’ve sponsored legislation to help increase the availability of maternal care in rural hospitals,” he said.

Franklin, meanwhile, argues that more needs to be done to prevent rural clinic closures and ensure access to care.

“We’ve already seen rural clinics close. The next General Assembly will have a huge job making sure we keep these hospitals open and that people have access,” Franklin said.

Early voting begins Friday, and with another razor-thin margin possible, both campaigns are urging voters to make their voices heard.