Beautiful & Dry Weather For Your Tuesday!

While we have kicked off our Tuesday on a cooler note than usual, a quick warm up is on store!

Today the clouds will clear out by 10 AM at the very latest, with a lot of sunshine and blue sky in store for the bulk of the day today. It will be a great day to get outside!

Temperatures Current as of 8:30A (WSLS 2026)

Today is the first dry day that we have had in quite a while. It’s been an active pattern over the past week and a half, but it is very beneficial rainfall for the region. Throughout Southwest and Southside Virginia, we have seen anywhere from a quarter of an inch of rain to just under five inches of rain over the past three days. This is much needed, and will put a dent into our rainfall deficit.

Rainfall Totals (WSLS 2026)

Today we will start to see the influence of high pressure in the area, this next pressure system is just close enough to influence our weather. This ridge will move in over the next few days, bringing heat and humidity back in full force for the second half of the week. Enjoy the seasonal weather today while it lasts!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The next couple of days we have temperatures skyrocketing and clear skies sticking around, but this changes as we move towards the weekend. Our next best chance of widely scattered storms will arrive for both Saturday and Sunday.