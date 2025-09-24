Claytor Lake Marina cleared one-year after Hurricane Helene

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One year after Hurricane Helene devastated Southwest Virginia, Claytor Lake Marina has transformed from a debris-filled waterway to a thriving recreational destination again, following a multimillion-dollar federal cleanup effort.

The hurricane’s aftermath had left the lake unrecognizable, with logs, tree limbs, and trash covering its surface.

“You’re looking about 2-2 and a half miles of debris that had spread out,” said Broderick Havens, Park Manager at Claytor Lake State Park, describing the scale of destruction they faced.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The cleanup marked the largest debris removal mission in Virginia since 2003, requiring a coordinated response from multiple federal agencies, including FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the Environmental Protection Agency. USACE crews tackled approximately 300 acres of debris across the waterway, using both land-based equipment and barges during the complex 120-day operation.

“The community coming together and working hand in hand to get back to a normal state was the big takeaway for me,” Havens said, reflecting on the massive restoration effort that brought together federal, state, and local partners.

Now, visitors find clear waters and docks filled with boats, showing no signs of the previous devastation.

“You can’t even tell from what we’ve seen that there was damage. So obviously there’s been a good cleanup here,” said Sheila Winchell, a park visitor.

For the park manager, the real reward comes from seeing people return to enjoy the lake.

“The first fish caught by an individual who visited the park or first boating trip, you know, those types of memories that will last a lifetime and keep visitors coming back to see one of Virginia’s beautiful state parks,” Havens said.

The marina’s successful recovery marks a significant milestone for the community. Park officials expect busy seasons ahead as visitors return to the restored waterway.