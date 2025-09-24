Skip to main content
Lynchburg’s CVARR Coalition leads walk for recovery during National Recovery Month

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Addiction and Recovery Resources (CVARR) Coalition is inviting the community to join its annual “Walk for Recovery” event in Lynchburg. Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., the walk will take place at Miller Park.

This event honors National Recovery Month and aims to raise awareness about the challenges of addiction and the journey toward recovery. It also celebrates the strength and resilience of individuals and families affected by substance use.

Last year’s walk brought together more than 150 community members, highlighting strong local support for recovery initiatives.

Participants in this year’s event can expect an honorary walk through Miller Park, inspiring stories from those in recovery, and access to important resources and information about addiction and recovery.

