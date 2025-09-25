No injuries reported after incident at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Virginia State Police is providing an update after a United Airlines flight ran off the runway during landing at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport.

At about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, a United Airlines Embraer EMB-145XR arriving from Dulles touched down but did not have enough runway to stop. The plane continued off the end of the paved runway onto the emergency stopping equipment, according to State police.

Officials said there were 53 passengers and crew on the aircraft, and no injuries were reported. Passengers were bused back to the terminal.

Several smaller roads near the airport have reopened, though drivers may still see emergency personnel in the area.

The FAA was notified and will investigate the cause of the incident.

All runways are closed, this is a developing story and we will continue to update this story with information as we receive it.