One Year after Hurricane Helene, God’s Pit Crew’s recovery efforts still persist

DANVILLE, Va. – Nearly a year after an unprecedented storm devastated Appalachia, God’s Pit Crew continues its extensive recovery efforts, having distributed over $3 million in supplies and built more than 30 homes for affected families.

“There’s some families that, right now as I’m talking to you, they’re still living in a home that has black mold, they’re still living in a home that hasn’t been fixed,” said Jarrett Johnson, Director of Creative Services for God’s Pit Crew.

The organization’s latest initiative involves constructing modular homes. These structures are designed to be transported in 12 sections and reassembled at their final destinations in North Carolina, with the entire process taking as little as two weeks.

Janet Sams, who lost her home when the Pigeon River flooded, is among those receiving a new house at no cost. “We didn’t know what we were going to do. We just knew we had to rebuild,” Sams said. Upon learning about God’s Pit Crew’s assistance, she was overwhelmed. “I just cried. It was amazing. I was just wowed.”

The organization’s impact extends beyond construction. Over the past year, volunteers have contributed more than 200,000 hours across five states, delivering critical supplies, including Blessing Buckets, food, water, generators, and cleaning supplies to storm survivors.

Larry Bass, a volunteer who has made multiple trips to North Carolina, finds the work rewarding. “When you see the pictures of the devastation that happened here and to know that you’re part of an organization that has reached out to help people in the way that they have as far as building homes and cleaning up and whatnot, is just a great feeling,” he said.

The organization also organized multiple Christmas celebrations and toy distributions in Western North Carolina in 2024 for families still recovering from the disaster.

God’s Pit Crew says they will continue their recovery efforts for at least the next six months, with more homes on the way.