Roanoke sees $2.6M impact from Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2025 Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships brought more than just world-class athletes to the Blue Ridge Mountains this summer, generating a $2.6 million economic impact for the region.

The championship event drew participants from 44 states, with 2,383 total event registrations and 1,288 unique participants competing across multiple disciplines. An average of 15,000 spectators gathered over the six days of racing to witness the competition.

“That correlates to more hotel rooms, that correlates to more revenue, so when you get people here for that amount of time, that revenue just piles and piles and piles,” said John Oney, Vice President of Sports and Sales for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The impact was also evident in the local hospitality sector. Short-term rental properties saw a 17% increase in room demand and a 31% surge in revenue. Traditional hotels also benefited, recording a 4.8% increase in room demand and a 7.3% rise in revenue during the event period.

The championship events, which utilized venues including Explore Park and Carvins Cove, attracted 12,000 attendees over three days of competition. Community involvement was substantial, with 357 volunteers filling 475 shifts to support the event operations.

“Really seeing the community’s support behind it, seeing the crowds out, seeing the volunteers, seeing the enthusiasm of the racers, there was just great pride that week in our community and what we have to offer,” said Whit Ellerman, Local Organizing Chair of the championship.

The event’s success extended beyond immediate economic benefits. Through a $10 registration fee, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, in partnership with USA Cycling, raised $22,400 for trail maintenance and development at the championship venues.

“We realize this is an asset, and we also realize that we need to maintain these trails for future generations and for our locals to use forever, and this is one of those ways we can give back,” Oney explained.

The championship’s community impact included contributions to local non-profit organizations, with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge directing $2,750 to these groups through volunteer participation.

Building on this year’s success, the Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships will return to Roanoke in July 2026, utilizing the same venues that proved successful in this year’s competition.