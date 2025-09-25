Turning Point USA rally draws crowds, protests at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Two weeks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination in Utah, conservative figures Megyn Kelly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin gathered at Virginia Tech to honor his legacy and address students.

The Wednesday night event at Burress Hall drew crowds that wrapped around the block, with supporters lining up hours in advance.

“In this particular circumstance, showing up was courageous, particularly with what happened with Charlie,” Kelly told the audience.

Youngkin announced a $100,000 donation to Turning Point USA to establish chapters across Virginia. “When I look out across this room, I see thousands of lights. I see thousands of the future. And I see where I want to invest my future in you,” the Republican governor said.

The event concluded with Youngkin leading a prayer, expressing gratitude for Kirk’s life and impact.

Kelly addressed academic bias during her remarks, criticizing what she perceives as prejudice against conservative students. “We all know very well that 99% of our professors are leftists and that they won’t like us if we aren’t,” she said. “And that they will like us more if they at least think that we might be leftists.”

The event drew both supporters and protesters. Brandon Cannella, a Virginia Tech junior, expressed enthusiasm about attending. “I’m excited to see people who have the same knowledge as me and I’m excited to gain more knowledge because you can always learn more,” he said.

Protesters gathered on the nearby Drill Field. “This is our campus and our voice. We want to make it abundantly clear that hate has no home here,” said Jack Knuckols, a Virginia Tech student among the protesters.

The evening concluded with Kelly participating in a Q&A session, addressing topics ranging from the Epstein files to abortion.