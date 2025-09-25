WATCH: Goshen community to benefit from 611 locomotive

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The small town of Goshen, located in Rockbridge County, has a population of fewer than 400 people. But with the fall excursions of the 611 beginning this Friday and continuing through Oct. 26, thousands of tourists are expected to flood the area.

The Shenandoah Valley Limited train rides will begin and end at Victoria Station in Goshen. Mayor Tom McCraw says the town has just two places to serve food to visitors, but he’s optimistic about the impact of the event.

“We’ve got a lot of positive things going on,” McCraw said. “All these tourists are not only going to help us financially — they’re going to put Goshen on the map.”

Goshen’s First Aid Crew will host its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Organizers hope tourists coming to see or ride the 611 will take time to stop and explore the town.