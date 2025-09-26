Roanoke Greek Festival returns with drive-thru twist

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Greek Festival has brought international flavors and cuisine to Southwest Virginia for 16 years. Now, organizers are putting a unique twist on the tradition.

The Big Fat Greet Drive-Thru allows visitors to capture the flavorful experience from the comfort of the car. Whether you are coming by for a quick lunch, family dinner, or just need to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can do it all in a drive-thru fashion on Saturday and Sunday.

“We had to tone it down to where we still thought we could produce the quality of food, bring as many people through here ot enjoy the food. because that’s what we’re known for.” Pete Simopoulos, Roanoke Greeg Festival organizer

You can visit the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.