Man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing in Southeast Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – A 35-year-old man has been charged with malicious wounding after a stabbing in Southeast Roanoke Saturday, according to RPD.

Officials responded to the report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Wise Ave. SE at 4:51 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a man with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was located and arrested nearby. 35-year-old Christopher Hall of Roanoke is charged with malicious wounding.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and got into an argument that became physical, which led to the stabbing.