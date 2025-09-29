Virginia opens $60.9 million farm recovery grants for farmers, timber landowners impacted by Hurricane Helene

Virginia has become the first state in the nation to launch the Farm Recovery Block Grant Program, a disaster recovery initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Farmers and timber landowners in designated localities across Virginia can apply for direct financial assistance to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the program’s launch, highlighting the collaboration between the state and federal government. “Virginia is proud to lead the nation in delivering recovery aid to farmers and timber landowners still recovering from Hurricane Helene,” Youngkin said. He praised the partnership with USDA and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) for turning the agreement into real relief.

Recommended Videos

Agriculture and forestry are key economic drivers in Virginia, especially in the Southwest and Southside regions. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr emphasized the importance of the grant funding. “This grant funding provides critical, direct support to farmers and timber landowners in those areas and helps them restore their operations to be productive contributors to their communities and our state,” Lohr said.

VDACS will administer $60.9 million in disaster assistance through direct payments to eligible applicants in 27 designated localities. These include counties such as Bedford, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, and others, as well as independent cities including Bristol, Covington, Danville, and Radford.

The block grant aims to cover losses not addressed by other federal disaster programs. Eligible claims include timber losses; damage to farm infrastructure like buildings, roads, and bridges; aquaculture; market loss; perennial crop loss; and plasticulture losses.

Applications opened Sept. 22 and will remain available for 45 days until Nov. 6, 2025. Producers must apply online through the VDACS website, creating an account that will be reviewed and approved before submitting documentation of their losses.

Certain applicants must agree to maintain USDA Risk Management coverage for two crop years to qualify for funding related to market loss, future economic loss, plasticulture, and aquaculture.

To support applicants, VDACS and Virginia Cooperative Extension agents offer assistance via phone, email, or in person. Those with limited computer access can seek help at local Cooperative Extension offices.

For more information, eligibility details, and application instructions, visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/about-farm-recovery-block-grant.shtml or contact VDACS at (833) 469-5037 or DisasterRecoveryGrants@vdacs.virginia.gov.