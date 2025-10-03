Gov. Youngkin Directs Health Board to draft regulations protecting women in female-only spaces and sports

Governor Youngkin announced Thursday that he had issued Executive Directive 14, "Directing the Promulgation of Regulations to Secure the Health, Safety, Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Virginians in Sex Separated Spaces."

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,”said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop. I want to thank President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.”

According to the Governor, the directive instructs the board of health, in accordance with the Virginia Administrative Process Act, to promulgate regulations that would do the following:

-Prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia; and

-Prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.

In August, the Board of Health accepted a petition from three female athletes in Virginia claiming they had been directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports. The women asked the board to change the regulations to prevent biological males from participating in organized female only teams and competitions in Virginia, along with preventing biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.

On October 2, 2025, the Board will consider publishing the Notice of Intended Regulatory Action (NOIRA) for this regulation.