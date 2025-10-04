Woman injured, dog shot after attack in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A dog was shot after it attacked a woman walking her dog in Roanoke County on Friday, Roanoke County Police Department said.

Roanoke County’s public information officer said a woman was walking her dog in Roanoke County on Friday when another dog ran towards her and started attacking. A neighbor contacted police and attempted to scare the dog off by discharging a firearm into the air.

Authorities said upon arrival, officers attempted to taze the dog, which momentarily scared it off. While authorities were helping the woman, the dog returned and attempted to attack again. As a result, an officer shot and killed the dog, ending the incident.

RCPD said the woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The owner of the dog has been contacted, and charges are pending.

