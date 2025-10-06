Bring your family out for all the events Roanoke County has to offer

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County is gearing up for a packed October schedule of fall festivities, featuring everything from festivals to outdoor adventures and Halloween activities.

The Bent Mountain Fall Festival, rescheduled from September, will take place Saturday, October 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bent Mountain Center. The event typically draws between several hundred to a thousand visitors annually.

“The great thing about Bent Mountain Fall Festival is that it gets folks up on the mountain in the southern part of the county to welcome in fall,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. “It’s really a great place for folks all around the valley to soak up the fall foliage up along the Blue Ridge Parkway, which is not too far from the Bent Mountain Center, and enjoy a great day of family fun and activities up at Bent Mountain.

This year’s festival features expanded entertainment options, including three live music acts throughout the day. There are lots of kids’ events too, such as inflatable attractions, like an obstacle course and a petting zoo. Local artisans will be at the event as well.

The GO Outside Festival returns for its second year from Oct. 18-20. There are two locations: one in Downtown Roanoke and another at Explore Park. The event will feature an Ultimate Air Dogs competition presented by Member One, along with a river tube ring toss and both daytime and nighttime zip lining opportunities. Shuttles are available at both locations for you.

For those seeking Halloween-themed activities, Explore Park will host Spooktacular Saturday on October 25. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and includes:

Free pumpkin carving (registration required)

Children’s crafts and activities

Trick-or-treat stations

The day will also mark the final opportunity for visitors to experience Tree Top Quest at Explore Park this season, with both daytime and special nighttime zip line adventures available.

“It’s going to be a great day for folks to enjoy right before the Halloween season out here at Explore Park,” said North.