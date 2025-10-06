Check insurance: Deer collisions spike in VA fall

As fall begins, we’re approaching deer mating season, which means more deer on the road.

Virginia drivers face increased risks of deer collisions as mating season begins, with state data showing over 7,400 deer-related crashes last year alone, and more than $5,500 in insurance claims due to animal-related crashes. Montgomery County ranks third statewide for these incidents.

“So we pick up more dead animals along the highways... about triple what we see other times of the year in the October, November, December timeframe,” says Jason Bond, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem District.

“I grew up in the area in a rural part of the state so I can remember averaging a deer hit every couple of years so they are prevalent,” Bond adds.

Safety Precautions for Drivers

Transportation officials recommend several strategies to reduce collision risks:

Slow down when deer are spotted, as they typically travel in groups

Watch for deer warning signs, which mark areas of previous collisions

Exercise extra caution during early morning and evening hours when deer are most active

“Drivers really should use extra caution, particularly in those autumn months during mating season when the deer are much more active and you’re much more likely to hit one,” Bond warns.

Insurance Considerations

Vehicle damage from deer collisions can be costly, and not all insurance policies provide coverage for these incidents.

“You have liability which covers you if you hit somebody... you have comprehensive which covers you if you hit a deer with a deductible... and then collision is of course if you hit another car or a tree or something like that,” explains Jill Hufford, owner of Jill Hufford Insurance.

Hufford notes that many drivers mistakenly assume they’re covered for deer collisions. “When you take out your insurance policy, have your agent go over your coverages with you and explain them to you... When you get your paperwork in the mail review it. If you have a question... call your agent.”

What to Do After a Collision

If you hit a deer: